Supreme Court to Deliver its Verdict on Triple Talaq Tomorrow

: Chief Justice of India Justice JS Khehar-led Constitution bench will deliver its verdict on triple talaq on Tuesday.The Supreme Court had, on May 19, reserved its judgment in the triple talaq case after a marathon six-day hearing.On the last day of the hearing, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had submitted before the court that it would issue an advisory to all the Qazis so that an option can be given to the Qazis so that the woman can opt-out of triple talaq before giving her consent for the Nikah.The five-judge Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.The matter originated on October 16, 2015, at the order of the top court by which it had directed the separate listing of a PIL addressing the question of the rights of Muslim women.The court on the first day had stated that the matter only pertained to the constitutionality of Triple Talaq and it would check whether the practice forms an essential part of the religion or not.Justice Khehar had, on the fifth day of the hearing, asked the counsel of respondents in the court to show where Talaq-e-Biddat or instant talaq was mentioned in the Holy Quran.