GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Suresh Prabhu Takes Charge as Commerce & Industry Minister

Prabhu is taking charge of the commerce department at a time when export growth is waning. Export growth fell to an eight-month low of 3.94 per cent in July, while trade deficit widened to USD 11.44 billion on account of high gold imports.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suresh Prabhu Takes Charge as Commerce & Industry Minister
File photo of Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.
New Delhi: Union minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday took charge of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

His predecessor Nirmala Sitharaman has been elevated as the Defence Minister.

Prabhu is taking charge of the commerce department at a time when export growth is waning. Export growth fell to an eight-month low of 3.94 per cent in July, while trade deficit widened to USD 11.44 billion on account of high gold imports.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) under the ministry deals with foreign direct investment (FDI) related matters.

The FDI in the first quarter of 2017-18 soared 37 per cent to USD 10.4 billion
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.