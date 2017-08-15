GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sushil Kumar Modi's Cavalcade Attacked With Stones Allegedly by RJD Supporters

It is alleged that supporters of Tejashwi Yadav targeted Sushil Modi's car with bricks and stones which damaged windowpanes, but security men swiftly covered him and drove away.

Alok Kumar | News18.comdmalok

Updated:August 15, 2017, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushil Kumar Modi's Cavalcade Attacked With Stones Allegedly by RJD Supporters
A file photo of Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.
Patna: Political animosity took an ugly turn on Tuesday evening when Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi's cavalcade was attacked, allegedly by supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Vaishali district of the state.

Deputy chief minister was on his way to participate in the last rite rituals of a party worker when his cavalcade was intercepted by RJD supporters.

It is alleged that supporters of Tejashwi Yadav targeted Sushil Modi's car with bricks and stones which damaged windowpanes, but security men swiftly covered him and drove away.

JDU has strongly reacted to the incident and called it the gunda act of the RJD. "They are known for this. Lalu and company are not able to digest the fact that they are no longer in power. So they resorted to their old tactics," JDU spokesman Neeraj Kumar said.

He informed that the state government will probe this incident and culprits would be brought to book.

NDA alliance partner LJP also condemned the attack. Party leader and union minister Ramvilas Paswan said, "Such an act shows the RJD in their true colors. We will continue to fight their nefarious agenda."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.