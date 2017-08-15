Sushil Kumar Modi's Cavalcade Attacked With Stones Allegedly by RJD Supporters

Political animosity took an ugly turn on Tuesday evening when Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi's cavalcade was attacked, allegedly by supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Vaishali district of the state.Deputy chief minister was on his way to participate in the last rite rituals of a party worker when his cavalcade was intercepted by RJD supporters.It is alleged that supporters of Tejashwi Yadav targeted Sushil Modi's car with bricks and stones which damaged windowpanes, but security men swiftly covered him and drove away.JDU has strongly reacted to the incident and called it the gunda act of the RJD. "They are known for this. Lalu and company are not able to digest the fact that they are no longer in power. So they resorted to their old tactics," JDU spokesman Neeraj Kumar said.He informed that the state government will probe this incident and culprits would be brought to book.NDA alliance partner LJP also condemned the attack. Party leader and union minister Ramvilas Paswan said, "Such an act shows the RJD in their true colors. We will continue to fight their nefarious agenda."