Sushma Swaraj Asks Officials to Follow Probe of 3 Indian Deaths in UAE
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has directed Indian mission in the United Arab Emirates to follow up the investigation by local police regarding the death of three Indians after a fire in a diesel tank.
"@cgidubai has informed me about the unfortunate death of three Indian nationals Kishan Singh, Mohan Singh and Ujendra Singh all employees Of Al-Ameer Used Oil Trading in a diesel tank in Sharjah," she said in a series of tweets.
of Al-Ameer Used Oil Trading in a diesel tank in Sharjah. It appears the cause of death is suffocation. /2
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 12, 2017
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our mission will provide them all help and assistance," she said.
"I have asked our mission to follow up investigation by the Police," Swaraj tweeted.
According to a Khaleej Times report, Sharjah Police have launched an investigation to rule out criminal acts behind the deaths which occurred in Al Saja'a area.
The bodies have been sent for autopsy, it said.
