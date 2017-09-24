Sushma Swaraj at UN: We Created IITs and IIMs, Pakistan Created LeT and JeM

Hitting out at Pakistan for creating terror groups like LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen and the Haqqani Network, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asked the nation's leaders to introspect as to why it has become infamous as the “pre-eminent export factory for terror” while India has been recognised as a global IT superpower.In her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly session, Swaraj accused Pakistan of waging a war against India. She said a country that has been the world's greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity became a champion of hypocrisy by preaching about humanity from this podium.She was referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's speech on Thursday in which he had accused India of state-sponsored terrorism and violating human rights.“I would like to tell Pakistan's politicians just this much, that perhaps the wisest thing they could do is to look within. India and Pakistan became free within hours of each other. Why is it that today India is a recognised IT superpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognised only as the pre-eminent export factory for terror?" Swaraj asked.India had ripped into Pakistan on Friday, describing it as "terroristan" and a land of "pure terror" that hosts a flourishing industry to produce and export global terrorism.Speaking in Hindi for the second consecutive year at the annual UNGA session, Swaraj said India has risen despite being the principal destination of Pakistan's nefarious export of terrorism."There have been many governments under many parties during 70 years of Indian freedom, for we have been a sustained democracy. Every government has done its bit for India’s development," she said, highlighting India's achievements in the fields of education, health, space etc."We established scientific and technical institutions which are the pride of the world. But what has Pakistan offered to the world and indeed to its own people apart from terrorism?" she said."We produced scientists, scholars, doctors, engineers. What have you produced? You have produced terrorists... you have created terrorist camps, you have created Lashkar-e- Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Haqqani network," she said, adding that if Pakistan had spent on its development what it has spent on developing terror, both Pakistan and the world would be safer and better-off today.She said the terrorist groups created by Pakistan is not only harming India, but also hurting its neighbours Afghanistan and Bangladesh. She said that for the first time in the UN history, Pakistan sought right to reply and then it had to simultaneously respond to three nations."Doesn't it reflect your nefarious designs," she asked the Pakistani leader.Referring to Prime Minister Abbasi's speech, Swaraj said that the Pakistani leader "wasted" too much of his time in making accusations against India."Those listening had only one observation: 'Look who's talking!' A country that has been the world's greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity became a champion of hypocrisy by preaching about humanity from this podium," Swaraj said.Commenting on Abbasi's claim that Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah had bequeathed a foreign policy based on peace and friendship, Swaraj said while it remains open to question whether Jinnah actually advocated such principles, what is beyond doubt is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered the hand of peace and friendship since he assumed office."Pakistan's Prime Minister must answer why his nation spurned this offer," she said.On old UN resolutions mentioned by Abbasi, Swaraj said that the Pakistani leader's memory has conveniently failed him where it matters."He has forgotten that under the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration India and Pakistan resolved that they would settle all outstanding issues bilaterally. The reality is that Pakistans politicians remember everything, manipulate memory into a convenience. They are masters at 'forgetting' facts that destroy their version," Swaraj said in a hard-hitting response to Pakistani prime minister's speech.Noting that Abbasi spoke of a "Comprehensive Dialogue" between the two countries, Swaraj reminded him that on December 9, 2015, when she was in Islamabad for the Heart of Asia conference, a decision was made by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that dialogue between India and Pakistan should be renewed and named it a "Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue"."The word 'bilateral' was used consciously to remove any confusion or doubt about the fact that the proposed talks would be between our two nations and only between our two nations, without any third-party present. And he must answer why that proposal withered, because Pakistan is responsible for the aborting that peace process," Swaraj said.