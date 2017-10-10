Sushma Swaraj Comes to Aid of Sick Pakistan National, Gives Him Medical Visa

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the aid of a sick Pakistani national by giving him a medical visa for his liver transplant surgery in India.“Yes, we are granting visa for your father’s liver transplant surgery in India," Swaraj tweeted on Monday in reply to a Pakistani resident Hamid Ali Ashraf, whose father Mohammed Ashraf is to be treated at the Max Hospital in Saket here.“Thank you so much mam thank you. I am greatful to you mam. It is really a great deed towards humanity,” Ashraf said in reply to Swaraj's gesture.He had earlier put out a series of tweets since the start of this month, tagging Swaraj and urging her to grant him a medical visa."Respected mam please help us. My father needs liver transplant, his condition is very bad please issue the visa. I request you mam please," Ashraf earlier tweeted.Swaraj has accorded her nod in the past to many Pakistani nationals seeking to get medical treatment in India.