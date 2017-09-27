Sushma Swaraj Grants Visa to 7-year-old Pakistani Girl for Heart Surgery

respected @SushmaSwaraj mam my daughter need open heart surgery i aplied in aug stil the visa is in process pls help us i m very thankful u — nida shoaib (@nidashoaib1) September 25, 2017

Yes, we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her early recovery. https://t.co/bFmUXriQCC — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 27, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday granted a travel visa to a 7-year-old girl from Pakistan for undergoing an open heart surgery.The move came after the girl’s mother, Nida Shoaib tweeted to Swaraj that the visa application is still awaited, even though they submitted the papers in August.Replying to Shoaib on Twitter, Swaraj said, "Yes we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her recovery (sic)".On July 18, Swaraj has directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a visa to a Pakistani national for medical treatment in India.Touched by Swaraj’s prompt response, the woman, Hijaab Asif, praised the minister. “@SushmaSwaraj What do I call you? Superwoman? God? No words to describe your generosity! Love you ma’am. Cannot stop praising you in tears!!!," she said.In another tweet, Asif said “my heart belongs and beats for you…Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. This country would have changed”​