Sushma Swaraj Punches Holes in Pak Propaganda on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Top 10 Quotes

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has accused Pakistan of using Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife for propaganda, punching holes in Islamabad’s justification of their treatment. Delivering a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said Pakistan forced the two women to change their clothes and remove their mangal sutra, bindi and bangles, prompting Jadhav to intitialy think that his mother had been widowed. She also questioned Pakistan’s claim that the shoes worn by Jadhav’s wife had “something metallic” in them, saying she had passed security checks of two airlines wearing the same footwear.Here’s a look at top 10 quotes in Sushma Swaraj’s speech1. Pakistan used the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family for propaganda.2. I spoke to Jadhav's mother and she told me that Kulbhushan first asked her about his father as he saw that she was not wearing my mangal sutra or bindi.3. The mother and wife were presented like widows to Kulbhushan.4. Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother told me that he was looking very tense. It appeared that he was not keeping well.5. Humanity was missing in the meeting.6. Human rights of Jadhav's family members were violated, an environment of fear was created.7. We had an agreement with Pakistan that the media would be kept away from the family, but that was not honoured.8. Shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife were kept by Pakistan claiming that it had some chip or recorder. How can that be possible when she took a flight to Dubai first and then went to Pakistan? If no alarms were raised then, how did the Pakistan government discover something in the shoe?9. What Pakistan is doing is absurdity beyond measure.10. We are seeking permanent relief from the ICJ. We will place more solid proof in front of them. The ICJ has postponed the death penalty handed out to Kulbhushan Jadhav. We will now go with bigger proof to bring him back. I call upon this Parliament to condemn Pakistan's act and support Jadhav.