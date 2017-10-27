Sushma Seeks Probe Into Adoption of 3-year-old Indian Girl Killed in Texas

After Baby Saraswati @ Sherin Mathews' case, we have taken a decision that Passports for pic.twitter.com/TDYw4n1x8B https://t.co/jNdPQYLcSm — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 27, 2017

: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday sought a probe into the adoption of a three-year-old girl whose body was found in a culvert in Texas, US.Sherin Mathews went missing on October 7 and her body was found on Sunday. Her father Wesley Mathews, 37, was charged with first-degree felony injury to a child due to conflicting statements given to the police.Wesley was earlier arrested for suspected child endangerment for the treatment of his daughter but was released on bond."After Baby Saraswati @ Sherin Mathews' case, have requested Minister for Women and Child Development for a thorough investigation into the adoption process," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Friday.She said that the investigation into the case should be taken to a logical conclusion and that henceforth all passports for adopted children will be issued only after an approval from the ministry of women and child development.The nodal body for adoption in India, Child Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), has also written to US Central Authority for Hague Adoption seeking details into Sherin's death, according to sources.An official told PTI that it received timely reports from the adoption agency in the US which was overseeing the Sherin Mathews case.Four reports were sent to CARA by Holt International since her adoption on July 8, 2016.These reports described how the girl was "adjusting well" in her new home and appeared to be "secure and comfortable" in the new surroundings.However, according to these assessments, Sherin seemed to have eating problems.One of the follow-ups records that "eating has become more and more challenging for the family". "She likes to eat food outside but not at home".The fourth, and the last report before Sherin's death, notes, "We discussed several different strategies that may be helpful" and that "additional mealtime strategies are needed to break this cycle and avoid more serious longterm eating concerns".According to an official at CARA, the child was undernourished right from the time she was adopted and weighed less for a girl at her age.The girl was born on July 14, 2014 and was surrendered by parents in Gaya, Bihar. She was sent to an orphanage, Nalanda Mother Teresa Anaath Seva Ashram, which is now shut, the CARA CEO said.​(with PTI inputs)