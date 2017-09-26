External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s speech in the UN calling out Pakistan’s lies on harbouring terrorists has been termed as arrogant by the Chinese state media but it admitted that “there is indeed terrorism in Pakistan”.“India and Pakistan became free within hours of each other. Why is it that today India is a recognised ITsuperpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognised only as the pre-eminent export factory for terror?", Swaraj had said in her speech at the UN General Assembly.Sushma’s speech riled up Pakistan’s all-weather friend of China. The Chinese state media termed it as “bigotry”.“There is indeed terrorism in Pakistan. But is supporting terror the country’s national policy? What can Pakistan gain from exporting terrorism? Money or honour,” said an editorial in the state-run daily Global Times.“With smooth development of its economy and foreign relations in recent years, an arrogant India has looked down on Pakistan and assumed a haughty air with China," said the editorial titled ‘India’s bigotry no match for its ambition'.“India takes for granted that it should be feared by neighbours and wooed by the US and Europe. If smart enough, India should befriend China and respect Pakistan, preventing disputes from spilling over,” it said.The editorial also talked about Sushma’s veiled dig at China for blocking international efforts toblacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.The Global Times editorial also made references to the 73-day standoff between India and China at Doklam in the Sikkim section which ended on August 28.“India also seems to assess China’s strategic hostility with its own logic: China’s sound relations with Pakistan are to counter India. China’s road construction in Doklam is to threaten the security of its Siliguri Corridor and China’s Belt and Road initiative operates programmes with Pakistan and other South Asian countries to encircle India. In any case, India’s interests always reside at the epicenter of this logic,” it said.