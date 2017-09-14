Suspected Al-Qaida Terrorists, Involved in 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts, Held

: The Bihar Police arrested two suspected terrorists for their alleged involvement in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts from Gaya on Wednesday. The suspected terrorists have links with Al-Qaida, the police said on Thursday.Acting on a tip off and based on sketches released by the Delhi Police, Gaya police arrested Tausif and Sana Khan from a cyber cafe under civil lines police station.Both arrested suspects were living in Gaya for the last few years. (Bihar Additional Director General (headquarters) Sanjiv Kumar Singhal told News 18 that detailed information is being obtained and anti-terrorism experts are investigating this matter after which formal announcement would be made by Thursday evening.Gaya SSP Garima Mallick declined to divulge details saying she has forwarded details to police headquarters. "Both arrested suspects were living in the town for the last few years but they are not the local residents. Two of their colleagues managed to flee when police swooped on the cyber cafe."Delhi Police had released sketches of suspected Al Qaida terrorists. (The cyber cafe owner said the suspects were sharing some information on the internet.Delhi Police had released sketches of suspected Al Qaida terrorists and posters of the sketches were also pasted at public places in Gaya. Finding resemblance, the cafe owner alerted the local police.Tausif is considered to have played a key role in Ahmadabad serial blasts in which 56 people were killed. NIA is still investigating the case and it's sleuths are likely to question both the arrested suspects very soon, a senior police officer said.