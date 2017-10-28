Suspected Hooch Tragedy Claims Five Lives in Bihar

Five persons have died and six others have taken ill after reportedly consuming spurious liquor in Rohtas district of Bihar. The sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned in the state more than a year ago.The deaths were reported from Danwar village under Kachhwa police station late Friday night.Angry villagers were staging a demonstration at Danwar and demanding action against those responsible for facilitating hooch trade in the area, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Manavjit Singh Dhillon as saying."The matter is being investigated. Only after the post-mortem reports are out, can we say with certainty that the deaths have been caused by consumption of illicit liquor," he added.DIG, Shahabad Range, Mohd Rehman said "I am leaving for the spot. If the consumption of spurious liquor is established, action will be taken against all the erring officials, including the SHO of the police station concerned".Acting on a poll promise made during the Assembly elections of 2015, the Nitish Kumar government had imposed prohibition in Bihar in April last year.(With PTI inputs)