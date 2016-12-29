Two Jawans Injured in Gunbattle With Suspected Terrorists in Haijin Village

Srinagar: Two jawans were injured in a gunbattle with suspected terrorists in Haijin village of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

As per the latest reports, the security forces have launched operations on the terrorists holed up in Haijin in Bandipora.

The action by the security forces was initiated around 6 am in the morning on a tip-off.

Earlier on December 22, a joint team of paramilitary forces cordoned off Haijin village near Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir over the suspicious presence of terrorists.

Gunshots were heard from the area and the local people were asked to stay indoors.

On November 25, two terrorists and an Army jawan were killed in the same area.

Recently, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to the Parliament, said, “There have been 430 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last one year. In 2016, 27,449 persons were evacuated from their villages in Jammu division after the surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.”