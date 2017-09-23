Suspecting Mobile Theft, Bihar School Warden Pours Hot Oil on Hands of Girls

Crossing all limits of barbarity, a school warden in Begusarai district of Bihar poured hot oil on the palms of girl students as she suspected one of them of stealing her mobile phone.The incident came to light when the students of the government-run Kasturba Awasiya Vidyalaya in Nurulapur complained to their parents about the ordeal they suffered.The incident took place on September 17, when the school warden Kahkasha Naaz found that her mobile was missing.Suspecting that one of the students had taken it, she started beating a few students to get them to admit to the theft. When that did not work, she ordered the hostel caterer to stop cooking food for the students.A girl shows the burn marks on her hand. (Photo credit: ETV)Although the girls kept pleading their innocence, the warden was adamant that one of the students had stolen the mobile.A student, Manisha Kumari, said that “madam” even got a tantric to the school to make the children confess and force fed them some “specially cooked rice”.“At last, she poured hot oil on our palms,” Manisha said while narrating the ordeal.A few girls were taken to a private nursing home as they screamed in pain. The parents of the girls stormed the school gates after a staff member of the school informed them about the incident. Reema Devi, a teacher in the same school, said she had objected to such kind of punishment but the warden did pay heed to her.A large number of parents and local residents also protested outside the school on Saturday and lodged a complaint against her to the district authorities. The block education officer, Ravi Kumar Ram, has issued a show-cause notice to the warden.