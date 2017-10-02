Swachh Bharat Abhiyan LIVE: Swachh Bharat LIVE: Criticise Me, But Don't Politicise Issue of Cleanliness, Says PM Narendra Modi

Event Highlights
"Villages have places of worship but not everyone goes there. Despite it being there people don't go and that is the problem with toilets. We need every person to feel the need to build a cleaner India. The children in the families, the women in the family have to pick up the initiative and force others to use toilets and not dirty their surroundings," says PM Narendra Modi.
"During my days working for Gujarat, we adopted a village and we decided to build houses. The villagers there asked us to build bigger rooms by removing the space for toilets, but I said no. If a house is built, then a toilet will be built along with it. A few years later when I went back there, I was shocked to find that the toilets were being used to tie goats to them. This isn't the people's fault, but its what they know of. We need to change that mindset," says PM Narendra Modi.
"The media will expose those who oppose Clean India campaign. The call for a cleaner India is increasing across India. The political satraps are shaking because of it. When people see one part of the country following it, the others ask their leader why no initiatives for a cleaner India are taking place near them," says PM Narendra Modi.
"I know Mahatma Ji's way can never be wrong. We will face our problems and work towards overcoming them. When the country accepts it, one is forced into accepting the Clean India campaign. No one can oppose it. Today's campaign is for the people of India. The common man. I don't claim this to be a government initiative, this is for the country," says PM Narendra Modi.
"Just because there are difficulties, should we let it be? It's not like we have not contributed to the filth, but we ironically do like cleanliness. Even if there are one lakh Mahatma Gandhi's and Narendra Modi's, we cannot achieve a Clean India, unless 1.25 billion people come together," says PM Narendra Modi.
Devendra Fadnavis said that the mechanism will work from morning until the dusk for the next six months, to ensure people use a toilet.
In his written submission, Dr Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat, Mumbai, who has filed the petition, said telegrams were sent from the US Embassy here to Washington on January 30, 1948 after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and one of the reports relating to it still remains classified.
Fertiliser Cooperative KRIBHCO will be conferred the Swachata Award for marketing of compost made from municipal solid waste. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya, Ambikar will receive the award in the schools and colleges category while Swacch Ambikapur Sahakari Samiti has been chosen in self-help group category for women empowerment and livelihood generation by converting garbage into wealth. Pemayangste Monastery in Sikkim will be felicitated in the category of religious institutions for being a Zero-waste institution.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will today confer awards on those who contributed towards the Clean India objective in urban areas on the third anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). Among the winners is a Delhi-based Facebook citizen group — 'My Delhi Keep It Clean' — which is being awarded for promoting efforts to clean public places. The ministry will also felicitate 20 individuals and agencies in seven categories for significant contribution towards furthering the Clean India objective in urban areas, a government release said.
From the outrage of Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, Mahatma Gandhi had forged a nationwide uprising against the British - the Non-Cooperation Movement.
October 2 is also the birth anniversary of the late prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. PM Modi paid respects to the late PM on Twitter.
जवानों एवं किसानों के प्रणेता एवं देश को कुशल नेतृत्व प्रदान करने वाले शास्त्री जी को नमन! Remebering Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/88ieTHnZip— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017
गांधी जयंती पर बापू को शत्-शत् नमन! I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world. pic.twitter.com/NFUHMLVCxo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017
