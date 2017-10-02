Swachh Bharat Abhiyan LIVE: Swachh Bharat LIVE: Criticise Me, But Don't Politicise Issue of Cleanliness, Says PM Narendra Modi

Oct 2, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

"During my days working for Gujarat, we adopted a village and we decided to build houses. The villagers there asked us to build bigger rooms by removing the space for toilets, but I said no. If a house is built, then a toilet will be built along with it. A few years later when I went back there, I was shocked to find that the toilets were being used to tie goats to them. This isn't the people's fault, but its what they know of. We need to change that mindset," says PM Narendra Modi.