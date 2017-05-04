X
Swachh Bharat Rankings: Indore India's Cleanest City, Bhopal Comes 2nd
New Delhi: Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh are India's cleanest cities according to the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017', announced by the government on Thursday.
Gujarat has the maximum of 12 among the top 50 clean cities, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight.
THE TOP 10 are:
Indore
Bhopal
Vizag
Surat
Mysore
Tiruchirapalli
New Delhi Municipal Council
Navi Mumbai
Tirupati
Vadodara
First Published: May 4, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
