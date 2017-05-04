Swachh Bharat Rankings: Indore India's Cleanest City, Bhopal Comes 2nd

New Delhi: Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh are India's cleanest cities according to the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017', announced by the government on Thursday.

Gujarat has the maximum of 12 among the top 50 clean cities, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight.

THE TOP 10 are:

Indore

Bhopal

Vizag

Surat

Mysore

Tiruchirapalli

New Delhi Municipal Council

Navi Mumbai

Tirupati

Vadodara