X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Swachh Bharat Rankings: Indore India's Cleanest City, Bhopal Comes 2nd

News18.com

Updated: May 4, 2017, 2:54 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

New Delhi: Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh are India's cleanest cities according to the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017', announced by the government on Thursday.

Gujarat has the maximum of 12 among the top 50 clean cities, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight.

THE TOP 10 are:

CN jiomag contest

Indore
Bhopal
Vizag
Surat
Mysore
Tiruchirapalli
New Delhi Municipal Council
Navi Mumbai
Tirupati
Vadodara

Cleanest 10

First Published: May 4, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.