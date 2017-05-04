X
Swachh Bharat Rankings: UP’s Gonda Dirtiest City in India
New Delhi: Gonda in Uttar Pradesh and Bhusawal in Maharashtra have been ranked the dirtiest cities under the Swachh Survekshan 2017.
Of the 10 dirtiest cities five are in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Punjab and one in Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh accounted for half of the bottom 50 cities in the cleanliness ranking.
The Bottom are:
Gonda
Bhusawal
Bagaha
Hardoi
Katihar
Bahraich
Muktsar
Abohar
Shahjahanpur
Khurja
First Published: May 4, 2017, 2:03 PM IST
