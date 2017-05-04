DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Swachh Rankings: Indore, Bhopal Cleanest; UP Cities Rank Lowest
NCC cadets during a cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission on 147th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Bhopal. ( Image: PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Indore and Bhopal are the cleanest cities of India, according to the Swachh ratings.
Cities from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand did well, while those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fared poorly in the ratings.
UP has 25 cities in the bottom of the list, with Gonda adjudged the dirtiest city in the country.
Gujarat has maximum of 12 cities among the top 50 clean cities followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with 8.
Urban Development Ministry had launched the Swachh Survekshan 2017 on January 4. The initial deadline for citizens to submit their submissions was February 13, which was extended to February 28.
Around 37 lakh citizens submitted their responses. The survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India.
Last year’s survey ranked 73 cities across the country in which 1 lakh citizens had given their feedback.
THE TOP 10 are:
Indore
Bhopal
Vizag
Surat
Mysore
Tiruchirapalli
New Delhi Municipal Council
Navi Mumbai
Tirupati
Vadodara
THE BOTTOM 10 are:
Gonda (UP)
Bhusawal (Maharashtra)
Bagaha (Bihar)
Hardoi (Uttarakhand)
Katihar (Bihar)
Bahraich (UP)
Muktsar (Punjab)
Abohar (Punjab)
Shahjahanpur (UP)
Khurja (UP)
