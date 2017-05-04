X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Swachh Rankings: Indore, Bhopal Cleanest; UP Cities Rank Lowest

News18.com

Updated: May 4, 2017, 2:38 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Swachh Rankings: Indore, Bhopal Cleanest; UP Cities Rank Lowest
NCC cadets during a cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission on 147th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Bhopal. ( Image: PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Indore and Bhopal are the cleanest cities of India, according to the Swachh ratings.

Cities from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand did well, while those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fared poorly in the ratings.

UP has 25 cities in the bottom of the list, with Gonda adjudged the dirtiest city in the country.

CN jiomag contest

Announcing the results, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu said, “Most cities from Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have improved their positions in the cleanliness rankings.”

Gujarat has maximum of 12 cities among the top 50 clean cities followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with 8.

Urban Development Ministry had launched the Swachh Survekshan 2017 on January 4. The initial deadline for citizens to submit their submissions was February 13, which was extended to February 28.

The survey ranks 434 cities across the country on cleanliness and other aspects of urban sanitation. Feedback from citizens account for 30% of the scoring with other data being provided by the municipal corporations.

Around 37 lakh citizens submitted their responses. The survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India.

Last year’s survey ranked 73 cities across the country in which 1 lakh citizens had given their feedback.

THE TOP 10 are:

Indore
Bhopal
Vizag
Surat
Mysore
Tiruchirapalli
New Delhi Municipal Council
Navi Mumbai
Tirupati
Vadodara

celansted10

THE BOTTOM 10 are:

Gonda (UP)
Bhusawal (Maharashtra)
Bagaha (Bihar)
Hardoi (Uttarakhand)
Katihar (Bihar)
Bahraich (UP)
Muktsar (Punjab)
Abohar (Punjab)
Shahjahanpur (UP)
Khurja (UP)

Dirtiest 10

First Published: May 4, 2017, 12:20 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.