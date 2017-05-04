Swachh Rankings: Indore, Bhopal Cleanest; UP Cities Rank Lowest

New Delhi: Indore and Bhopal are the cleanest cities of India, according to the Swachh ratings.

Cities from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand did well, while those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fared poorly in the ratings.

UP has 25 cities in the bottom of the list, with Gonda adjudged the dirtiest city in the country.

Announcing the results, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu said, “Most cities from Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have improved their positions in the cleanliness rankings.”

Gujarat has maximum of 12 cities among the top 50 clean cities followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with 8.

Urban Development Ministry had launched the Swachh Survekshan 2017 on January 4. The initial deadline for citizens to submit their submissions was February 13, which was extended to February 28.

The survey ranks 434 cities across the country on cleanliness and other aspects of urban sanitation. Feedback from citizens account for 30% of the scoring with other data being provided by the municipal corporations.

Around 37 lakh citizens submitted their responses. The survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India.

Last year’s survey ranked 73 cities across the country in which 1 lakh citizens had given their feedback.

THE TOP 10 are:

Indore

Bhopal

Vizag

Surat

Mysore

Tiruchirapalli

New Delhi Municipal Council

Navi Mumbai

Tirupati

Vadodara

THE BOTTOM 10 are:

Gonda (UP)

Bhusawal (Maharashtra)

Bagaha (Bihar)

Hardoi (Uttarakhand)

Katihar (Bihar)

Bahraich (UP)

Muktsar (Punjab)

Abohar (Punjab)

Shahjahanpur (UP)

Khurja (UP)