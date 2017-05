Swachh Survekshan 2017: Find Out Here How Clean Your City is

New Delhi: Indore and Bhopal are the cleanest cities of India, according to the Swachh ratings.

The results of the cleanliness survey of 434 cities were announced by Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.

Cities from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh did well, while those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar fared poorly in the ratings.

Gujarat has the maximum of 12 cities among the top 50 clean cities, closely followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight.

UP has 25 cities in the bottom of the list, with Gonda adjudged the dirtiest city in the country.