Swine Flu Grips Lucknow as Over 600 Patients Test Positive

The Swine Flu virus has gripped the state capital, with a rapidly growing number of cases being reported every day. 121 fresh cases have been reported in the past 48 hours, taking the total to over 600.Even Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan was tested positive for Swine Flu and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow.Reports suggest that three people suffering from Swine Flu have died in the city in August. A 48-year-old man from Aishbagh died of swine flu on August 14, while a 45-year-old woman from Banthra died on August 13 along with a 26-year-old woman from Nigoha, who died on August 13 after being infected with the H1N1 virus.The most affected areas are concentrated in Old Lucknow area, from where 45 cases have been reported in the past 48 hours, including some patients from King George Medical College campus.Other areas like Rae Bareli Road and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Sharda Nagar and Telibagh reported almost 18 cases of influenza H1N1 over the last two days.Meanwhile, government hospitals have arranged for free tests of suspected cases. Speaking to News18, Director of Health, City Hospital, Dr. Sandeep Kapoor said, “It is advisable to everyone to have balanced diets and avoid outside food in order to keep immunity levels high so that the swine flu virus does not attack the body.”Meanwhile, the state government have issued directives to suspend morning assemblies in all the schools as a preventive measure to avoid further spread of the H1N1 virus.Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Prashant Trivedi said, “An advisory has been sent to all district magistrates and commissioners in the state asking them to put on hold morning assemblies in all private and government schools in view of the swine flu scare. All district hospitals in the state have arranged 10-bedded isolation wards for these patients.”