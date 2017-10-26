In what might prove to be a major embarrassment for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his Agra visit on Thursday, a group of youngsters in Fatehpur Sikri harassed and chased a Swiss couple and left them severely injured with a broken skull, a fractured arm and a hearing impairment.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday reacted to the incident and has asked for a report from the UP government. Swaraj tweeted: “I have asked for a report from the State Government. My officers will reach them in the hospital.”Officials have said that they have identified some of the men involved in the incident, however, no arrests has been made so far.The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Quentin Jeremy (24) and his girlfriend Marie (24) were roaming at the Fatehpur Sikri complex and a group of youngsters first approached the couple and asked for selfies with Marie. They then started following the couple and forcibly clicked pictures.The couple had been touring in India since September 30 and was in Agra for two nights before they decided to visit Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.Quentin, who is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, said, “I was with my girlfriend in Fatehpur Sikri, when a group of young boys started following us and started taking our pictures, even after my objection. They followed us for almost an hour.”They soon started harassing the couple and after a while started thrashing Quentin with sticks. He said, “They started hitting me on my head with a stick and kept doing so until I fell down. My girlfriend rushed to help me and raised an alarm. They didn’t even spare her.”“When my girlfriend raised an alarm, people gathered around us, but by then me and my girlfriend had sustained injuries,” said Quentin, who has suffered a skull fracture. Doctors say he has also developed a clot in his brain suffered a hearing impairment after a blow landed on his ear. His girlfriend Marie has a broken arm.What is even more shocking is that the couple has alleged that there were bystanders who were taking pictures and shooting videos while they were lying injured on the ground.According to local police officials, the Swiss couple was initially taken to a community health centre, but was later taken to Agra. They were later shifted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi.Achnera Circle Officer Satyan Singh said, “Although the injured Swiss couple did not file a police complaint, a non-cognizable report (NCR) has been filed against four unknown persons and culprits will be arrested soon.”