Syed Noorur Rahman Barkati Sacked as Shahi Imam For 'Anti-India' Comments

Kolkata: Maulana Syed Noorur Rahman Barkati, the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque, was sacked on Wednesday after his recent anti-India remarks.

“This committee has approved the move and a notice of termination of service has been sent to the Imam. The legal procedure shall follow,” said Arif Ahmed, chairman of the Prince Ghulam Mohammed Shah Waqf Estate

"This committee has approved the move and a notice of termination of service has been sent to the Imam. The legal procedure shall follow," said Arif Ahmed, chairman of the Prince Ghulam Mohammed Shah Waqf Estate

We have CCTV footage of the Imam manhandling the Mutawali. He went down to stop the press conference by the Imam in the mosque and he was physically manhandled and had to be hospitalized. Imam is not a hereditary post. At the recommendation of the Mutawali he was appointed. He was posted as the Imam and he was paid a salary," said Ahmed.

On Tuesday, co-trustee of Prince Ghulam Mohammed Shah Waqf Estate, Muhammad Shahid Alam had said, “We condemn his (Barkati’s) recent statements. Those remarks were highly objectionable. We have decided to remove him.”

“We are in the process of drafting a letter and soon he will be served with a notice regarding his removal as Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque for his anti-national comments,” he added.

Barkati had that he was a victim of media manipulation. “Certain national media organisations distorted my statement and therefore the whole controversy started,” he said.

Barkati had rejected the Centre’s April 19 directive against the use of “lal battis” on non-emergency vehicles from May 1 and threatened to launch “jihad if one tries to make the country a Hindu rashtra”.

On May 12, Barkati had said he would take off the red beacon from his vehicle if the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues were ready to live without security guards. There have been at least three police complaints registered against him in West Bengal.