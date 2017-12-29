Syndicate Bank PGDBF Programme 2018-19: Apply for 500 Seats for PO Appointment

Syndicate Bank PGDBF Programme 2018-19 notification has been released by the Syndicate Bank on its official website - www.syndicatebank.in. Syndicate Bank offers One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance in collaboration with Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. (MaGE), Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida / Mangalore.There are a total of 500 seats available in PGDBF programme. As per the official notification, eligible candidates who will complete the course within the stipulated timeframe will be offered an appointment for the posts of Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade/Scale-I.Candidates interested in pursuing their career in the banking profession can apply online from 2January 2018 on the official website of Syndicate bank, before the due date of 17January 2018.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20-28 years.Applicants must be Graduates with minimum 60% marks. Candidates can read the official advertisement at the below mentioned URL:The selection process will comprise of a written test based on objective and subjective questions, followed by an interview and/or group discussion. The tentative date of the test for selection to the PGDBF Programmes is 18February 2018. As per the official notification, “Candidates shall be selected through selection process consisting of online test followed by Group Discussion or/and Personal Interview. Admission to the One year full-time post graduate diploma course in Banking and Finance from Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE) (Deemed to be University) and NITTE (Deemed to be University) to be conducted at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida / Mangalore comes with the assurance of a full-fledged Banking career with Syndicate Bank on successful completion of the course.”