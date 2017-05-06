TP Senkumar Reinstated as Police Chief After SC Dismisses Kerala Govt Plea

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday signed the necessary files to reinstate senior IPS officer T P Senkumar as the state DGP (Law and Order) after the Supreme Court dismissed the state's clarification petition on his appointment with costs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed the necessary files in this regard on Friday night and the government order would be issued on Saturday, CM's office sources said.

The apex court had on April 24 directed reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the LDF government "unfairly" and "arbitrarily".

The LDF government had removed Senkumar as the DGP two days after it came to power on May 25 last year.



The Supreme Court had earlier on Friday sought the response of the Kerala Chief Secretary on a contempt plea by Senkumar, who has alleged delay in his reinstatement as state police chief despite the apex court's order.

It ordered notice to Chief Secretary Nalini Netto on the contempt plea and fixed the matter for hearing on May 9.



It also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Kerala government, which had filed a separate application seeking certain clarifications on its April 24 judgement.

(With inputs from PTI)