X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

TP Senkumar Reinstated as Police Chief After SC Dismisses Kerala Govt Plea

News18.com

Updated: May 6, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
TP Senkumar Reinstated as Police Chief After SC Dismisses Kerala Govt Plea
File photo of TP Senkumar (Left) and Supreme Court.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday signed the necessary files to reinstate senior IPS officer T P Senkumar as the state DGP (Law and Order) after the Supreme Court dismissed the state's clarification petition on his appointment with costs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed the necessary files in this regard on Friday night and the government order would be issued on Saturday, CM's office sources said.

The apex court had on April 24 directed reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the LDF government "unfairly" and "arbitrarily".

CN jiomag contest

The LDF government had removed Senkumar as the DGP two days after it came to power on May 25 last year.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Friday sought the response of the Kerala Chief Secretary on a contempt plea by Senkumar, who has alleged delay in his reinstatement as state police chief despite the apex court's order.

It ordered notice to Chief Secretary Nalini Netto on the contempt plea and fixed the matter for hearing on May 9.

It also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Kerala government, which had filed a separate application seeking certain clarifications on its April 24 judgement.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: May 6, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.