Five-year-old Girl Raped in Classroom of Delhi's Tagore Public School, Peon Arrested
The child was raped inside an empty classroom of Tagore Public School in east Delhi's Shahadra allegedly by the school peon. The case once again raises questions on student safety in schools.
The accused peon has been working in the school for three years. (TV Grab)
New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was raped in the classroom of Tagore Public School in east Delhi’s Shahdara allegedly by the school peon, highlighting the sorry state of child safety conditions in educational institutions.
Police said the accused, who has been working in the school for three years, took the girl inside an empty classroom around 11.45 am when he was roaming the corridors after handing over lunchboxes to the teachers. He also allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences.
The crime came to light when the child complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. She was taken to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault, the police said.
The girl was sent for counselling during which she revealed that she was assaulted by "a man wearing a cap" and also described his physical attributes.
Based on the description, the police arrested the 40-year-old peon who previously worked as a security guard at the same school.
The case further raises questions on the issue of child safety in schools, coming two days after a Class 2 boy was murdered in Gurugram’s Ryan International School. Gurugram police said a bus conductor arrested the same day confessed to killing the boy after a failed sexual assault attempt.
