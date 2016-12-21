Taimur: There Are Over 5,500 People by That Name in India

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, that's the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's new-born baby boy. The choice of the name, which is said to mean 'iron', has raked up a flurry of debate and discussion, as it also happened to be the name of a Turco-Mongol conqueror who invaded India in the late 14th century and destroyed the city of Delhi, looting its riches and killing the inhabitants.

While Kareena and Saif haven't yet publicly said why they chose the name for their son, the name Taimur isn't a common Indian name. However, in spite of its connection with a medieval era conqueror who plundered parts of India, there are at least 5,524 people named Taimur, listed on India's electoral rolls.

Other spelling variations of the name, such as Taimoor or Timur, have far fewer namesakes (and not included in this count).

A quick search of India's voters' list for different states show that the name is most popular in West Bengal accounting for 3,315 of the 5,524 Taimurs. India's most-populous state Uttar Pradesh has 588, while its neighbour to the east, Bihar, has 558. Except for Maharashtra (661) and Jharkhand (282) the name only figures in single or double digits for most states.