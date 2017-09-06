Tainted Former IAS Officer Couple From MP in Trouble Over Benami Properties

Tainted former IAS officer couple Arvind and Tinoo Joshi, who were terminated from service after an Income Tax Department raid in 2010 revealed Rs 350 crore in assets, are now in fresh trouble over benami properties.The Investigation Wing of the I-T Department in Madhya Pradesh has served the couple a notice, asking them to reveal the people under whose names the couple bought properties, sources said.The department suspects that the couple invested a portion their ill-gotten wealth into properties bought in the name of close relatives and family members.Now, the I-T officers are probing into the source of income of these property holders. They have also asked the couple to furnish documents about assets purchased by them for their family members.Issuing a notice under section 24 A of the I-T Act, the department has asked the couple to come up with the reply within 15 days as to why they chose to make a fixed deposit of Rs 3.5 crore in the name of their relatives. In case the couple fails to furnish a satisfactory reply to this, it will be seized, an officer said.Arvind’s son and sister have already replied to Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate regarding some properties purchased under their name.The house and other establishments of the Joshi couple, then serving as Principal Secretaries, were raided by I-T sleuths in 2010 stumbling upon assets to the tune of Rs 350 crore including Rs 3 crore cash.Issuing a demand notice of Rs 90 crore, the department had attached properties of Joshis in Bhopal, Raisen and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh along with New Delhi. Their assets were estimated to be 3151% more than their known sources of income.On a request from the Madhya Pradesh government, the Department of Personnel and Training of the Centre had dismissed both from service in 2014.