Taj Mahal a Blot on Indian Culture, Says BJP MLA Sangeet Som

BJP MLA Sangeet Som has quoted fresh controversy after he called Taj Mahal "a blot on Indian culture"."Many people were disappointed that the Taj Mahal was removed from UP tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? The creator of Taj Mahal (Shahjahan) imprisoned his father. He wanted to wipe out Hindus. If these people are part of our history, then it is very sad and we will change this history," said Som.The UP tourism booklet, which was released to mark six months of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, includes plans for new attractions including a tour of monuments and locations central to the Ramayana. It also includes existing tourist destinations like the Gorakhpur temple (of which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the main priest). It mysteriously though, does not feature the Taj.Yogi had earlier said that the monument "had no connection with India's culture or heritage", in context of gifting tiny models of the Taj Mahal to visiting foreign dignitaries by previous governments.Former UP CM and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier defended the monument and said that it continues to be "an architectural marvel and a much-visited monument that generates employment for a large number of people".