Taj Mahal Fails to Find Place in Uttar Pradesh Tourism Booklet

The monument which attracts tourists from across the globe to Uttar Pradesh and is also the only Indian structure featuring among the ‘Seven Wonders of the World’, the Taj Mahal, has failed to find a spot in the state’s latest tourism booklet.The booklet, ‘Uttar Pradesh Paryatan – Apaar Sambhavnayen’, published by the UP tourism department, was released on World Tourism Day.Almost all tourist spots in Uttar Pradesh have been covered in the booklet. The Uttar Pradesh government later clarified that they would include a picture of the Taj Mahal in the booklet.In June this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that according to him, the Ramayana and Bhagwad Gita represent the Indian culture and not the Taj Mahal.The Adityanath-led BJP government’s first state budget for 2017-18 had also made no mention of the Taj Mahal in its special section ‘Hamari Sanskritik Virasat’ (Our Cultural Heritage) that was incorporated in the finance minister’s 63-page statement.The cover of this booklet has a picture of a Ganga Aarti ceremony, along with the photos of Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi and CM Adityanath on the first page.The booklet talks about the Ganga Aarti of Varanasi, Gorakhpur’s Gorakh Peeth, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya and all major religious places in the state. The back cover has the photos of Fatehpur Sikri and other tourist destinations.Efforts of the UP government in promoting tourism in the state have been listed in the inside pages of the booklet along with the current state of tourism.Information on the state’s tourism development plan has also been listed in the booklet.