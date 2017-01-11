New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday asked e-commerce giant Amazon to take down doormats depicting the Indian flag, warning that the government will revoke visas granted to company officials.

This could be one of the rare instances when a multi-national company has been warned by a Union minister on Twitter.

The warning came after a Twitter user posted a snapshot from Amazon Canada, which showed such doormats on sale, and tagged the Union minister.

Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. https://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Taking note, Sushma directed the Indian High Commission in Canada to take up the issue with Amazon Canada. “Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level (sic),” she tweeted.



A snapshot of one such product on Amazon Canada. (News18)

Within 30 minutes, in another tweet, the foreign minister demanded an unconditional apology from Amazon and asked the company to withdraw all such products.

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier (sic),” she said in another tweet.