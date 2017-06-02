Tale of 2 Women: One Taken in Garbage Trolley, Another Dragged Her Husband

New Delhi: In two separate incidents of utmost apathy - one in Bihar, the other in Karnataka respectively - a woman's body was carried in a garbage trolley, while another woman struggled to drag her husband due to the lack of stretchers.

A destitute woman, after receiving no treatment for 15 days in Bihar's Muzaffarnagar district, died Wednesday in a medical college's park.

The hospital authorities, oblivious to her death, showed no signs of empathy, and the sweepers of the hospital reportedly dumped her dead body in a river.

The incident prompted District Magistrate to order an immediate probe into the unfortunate death of the woman.

"We have ordered a probe into the unfortunate incident (corpus of a destitute woman being pulled inside a garbage cart to be taken for post-mortem at SKMCH)... strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the negligence," PTI quoted District Magistrate Dharmendra Singh as saying.

Muzaffarpur District Civil Surgeon Dr Lalita Singh, too, expressed disgust over the incident and said that a probe was on in the matter.

She said that the SKMCH has several mortuary vans which could have been pressed into service to bring the destitute woman's body for post-mortem.

A gardener Kanchan Bhagat, employed by SKMCH, said that he had noticed the ailing woman writhing in pain and had informed doctors about it. He alleged that none of them paid any attention to her.

In another shocking incident, involving medical negligence in Karnataka's Shivamogga, a woman was seen dragging her husband, an asthma patient, from the second floor to the first floor due to the lack of wheelchairs and stretchers.

These two incidents have once again shed light on the dilapidated health infrastructure that has come into question several times in the past few months.

In 2016, a heart-wrenching video showed a man, carrying the dead body of his wife, walking for 10 KM in Kalahandi, Odisha. The man was also accompanied by her daughter. The incident occurred in one of the poorest districts of the country, sending shockwaves across India.

(with inputs from PTI)