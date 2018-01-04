Talks Underway With Westinghouse for Nuclear Power Project: Govt
The project is planned to be set up at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh and comprises six units of 1,208 MW each, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, said in a written reply to a question.
Image for representation/Reuters
New Delhi: Discussions are underway with Westinghouse Electric Company for a "viable project proposal" to set up six nuclear power reactors, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
"Presently, discussions with M/s. Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) are in progress to arrive at a viable project proposal for setting up six nuclear power reactors," he said.
Details on the cost and schedule of the project will emerge after the proposal is finalised.
