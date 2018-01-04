GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Talks Underway With Westinghouse for Nuclear Power Project: Govt

The project is planned to be set up at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh and comprises six units of 1,208 MW each, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, said in a written reply to a question.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2018, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Talks Underway With Westinghouse for Nuclear Power Project: Govt
Image for representation/Reuters
New Delhi: Discussions are underway with Westinghouse Electric Company for a "viable project proposal" to set up six nuclear power reactors, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The project is planned to be set up at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh and comprises six units of 1,208 MW each, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, said in a written reply to a question.

"Presently, discussions with M/s. Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) are in progress to arrive at a viable project proposal for setting up six nuclear power reactors," he said.

Details on the cost and schedule of the project will emerge after the proposal is finalised.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES