Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2018 Time Table Declared for Class 10, 11, 12 at dge.tn.nic.in
The Tamil Nadu Board exams will commence from 1st of March 2018 for Standard XII, from 7th March 2018 for Standard XI and from 16th March 2018 for students of Standard X, studying in schools affiliated to the state board.
Screenshot taken from the official website.
Tamil Nadu Board Exams Timetable March 2018 has been declared for Class 10, 11, 12 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu on its official website - dge.tn.nic.in.
DGE, Tamil Nadu has released an official notification for the examination schedule for March 2018 for Classes 10th and 12th along with Class 11th board exams timetable which is going to be held for the first time in the state of Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu Board exams will commence from 1st of March 2018 for Standard XII, from 7th March 2018 for Standard XI and from 16th March 2018 for students of Standard X, studying in schools affiliated to the state board. Candidates enrolled in Class 10th, 11th and 12th of the Tamil Nadu Education Board can follow the instructions below and download the official notification to see the Board Examination March 2018 Schedule and other details pertaining to the same:
How to Download Tamil Nadu Board Exam Timetable 2018 for Class 10, 11, 12?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification given towards the end of the hompage:
2018 - March/April - Hr Sec -1st Year (+1), Hr Sec -2nd Year (+2) and SSLC Examinations Time Table
Step 3 – Download the pdf and save it or print it for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/exam_schedule/2018_time_table.pdf
The inclusion of Class 11th for Board Exams in Tamil Nadu was announced on 7th August 2017 and the school education syllabus was also revised to bring the Tamil Nadu board education system at par with CBSE standards. However, the State Education Minister – K A Sengottaiyan stated that changes have been introduced in the marking pattern and duration of the exam to lessen the burden of 3 consecutive board exams for students in the state.
Tamil Nadu Board Exams March 2018 - Time Schedule & Duration:
Class XII
The Examination will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 01.15 p.m.
Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper from 10.00 a.m. to 10.10 a.m.
Candidates’ particulars will be verified from 10.10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m.
And Candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam from 10.15 a.m. to 01.15 p.m.
Class X & XI
The Examination will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.
Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper from 10.00 a.m. to 10.10 a.m.
Candidates’ particulars will be verified from 10.10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m.
And Candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam from 10.15 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.
Tamil Nadu Class XII Board Exam Time Table
1) 1 March 2018 - Part - I Language Paper I
2) 2 March 2018 - Language Paper II
3) 5 March 2018 - Part - II English Paper I
4) 6 March 2018 - English Paper II
5) 9 March 2018 - Part - III Commerce, Home Science, Geography
6) 12 March 2018 - Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics
7) 15 March 2018 - All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics
8) 19 March 2018 - Physics, Economics
9) 26 March 2018 - Chemistry, Accountancy
10) 2 April 2018 - Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths
11) 6 April 2018 - Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)
Tamil Nadu Class XI Board Exam Time Table
1) 7 March 2018 - Part - I Language Paper I
2) 8 March 2018 - Language Paper II
3) 13 April 2018 - Part - II English Paper I
4) 14 March 2018 - English Paper II
5) 20 March 2018 - Part III Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics
6) 23 March 2018 - Commerce, Home Science, Geography
7) 27 March 2018 - Physics, Economics
8) 3 April 2018 - Chemistry, Accountancy
9) 9 April 2018 - Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths
10) 13 April 2018 - Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)
11) 16 April 2018 - All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics
Tamil Nadu Class X Board Exam Date Sheet
1) 16 March 2018 - Part I Language Paper I
2) 21 March 2018 - Language Paper II
3) 28 March 2018 - English Paper I
4) 4 April 2018 - English Paper II
5) 10 April 2018 - Mathematics
6) 12 April 2018 - Part IV Optional Language
7) 17 April 2018 - Science
8) 20 April 2018 - Social Science
DGE, Tamil Nadu has released an official notification for the examination schedule for March 2018 for Classes 10th and 12th along with Class 11th board exams timetable which is going to be held for the first time in the state of Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu Board exams will commence from 1st of March 2018 for Standard XII, from 7th March 2018 for Standard XI and from 16th March 2018 for students of Standard X, studying in schools affiliated to the state board. Candidates enrolled in Class 10th, 11th and 12th of the Tamil Nadu Education Board can follow the instructions below and download the official notification to see the Board Examination March 2018 Schedule and other details pertaining to the same:
How to Download Tamil Nadu Board Exam Timetable 2018 for Class 10, 11, 12?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification given towards the end of the hompage:
2018 - March/April - Hr Sec -1st Year (+1), Hr Sec -2nd Year (+2) and SSLC Examinations Time Table
Step 3 – Download the pdf and save it or print it for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/exam_schedule/2018_time_table.pdf
The inclusion of Class 11th for Board Exams in Tamil Nadu was announced on 7th August 2017 and the school education syllabus was also revised to bring the Tamil Nadu board education system at par with CBSE standards. However, the State Education Minister – K A Sengottaiyan stated that changes have been introduced in the marking pattern and duration of the exam to lessen the burden of 3 consecutive board exams for students in the state.
Tamil Nadu Board Exams March 2018 - Time Schedule & Duration:
Class XII
The Examination will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 01.15 p.m.
Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper from 10.00 a.m. to 10.10 a.m.
Candidates’ particulars will be verified from 10.10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m.
And Candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam from 10.15 a.m. to 01.15 p.m.
Class X & XI
The Examination will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.
Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper from 10.00 a.m. to 10.10 a.m.
Candidates’ particulars will be verified from 10.10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m.
And Candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam from 10.15 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.
Tamil Nadu Class XII Board Exam Time Table
1) 1 March 2018 - Part - I Language Paper I
2) 2 March 2018 - Language Paper II
3) 5 March 2018 - Part - II English Paper I
4) 6 March 2018 - English Paper II
5) 9 March 2018 - Part - III Commerce, Home Science, Geography
6) 12 March 2018 - Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics
7) 15 March 2018 - All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics
8) 19 March 2018 - Physics, Economics
9) 26 March 2018 - Chemistry, Accountancy
10) 2 April 2018 - Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths
11) 6 April 2018 - Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)
Tamil Nadu Class XI Board Exam Time Table
1) 7 March 2018 - Part - I Language Paper I
2) 8 March 2018 - Language Paper II
3) 13 April 2018 - Part - II English Paper I
4) 14 March 2018 - English Paper II
5) 20 March 2018 - Part III Mathematics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics
6) 23 March 2018 - Commerce, Home Science, Geography
7) 27 March 2018 - Physics, Economics
8) 3 April 2018 - Chemistry, Accountancy
9) 9 April 2018 - Biology, History, Botany, Business Maths
10) 13 April 2018 - Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)
11) 16 April 2018 - All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General), Statistics
Tamil Nadu Class X Board Exam Date Sheet
1) 16 March 2018 - Part I Language Paper I
2) 21 March 2018 - Language Paper II
3) 28 March 2018 - English Paper I
4) 4 April 2018 - English Paper II
5) 10 April 2018 - Mathematics
6) 12 April 2018 - Part IV Optional Language
7) 17 April 2018 - Science
8) 20 April 2018 - Social Science
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anoushka on Restoring Shiraz, Exposure of Indian Classical Music and Sexism
- You'll Be Shocked By This Crazy Photo Of Sunny Leone Doing The Most Surprising Thing To Daniel Weber
- Honda City Achieves 7 Lakh Cumulative Sales in India
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways
- SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign