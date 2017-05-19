X

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Board (SSLC) Class 10th Results 2017 to be Declared Today at tnresults.nic.in

News18.com

Updated: May 19, 2017, 7:16 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Board (SSLC) Class 10th Results 2017 to be Declared Today at tnresults.nic.in
Representative image

New Delhi: The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will be declared on Friday at 10am. The exams were conducted from 8 March to 31 March, 2017.

More than 7 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March.

The TN SSLC Class 10 results will be available on official website tnresults.nic.in

Steps to check the TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2017:

- Log on to official website tnresults.nic.in

- Click on the link flashing SSLC March 2017 Results

- Enter your Registration No and Date of Birth

- Click on get marks

- Download the TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The result are also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net

TN HSC result was declared last week, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.1 per cent.

For the academic year, 2015-2016, more than 6 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination last year and the overall pass percentage was 92.9%.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 7:05 AM IST
