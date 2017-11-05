Cartoonist Bala Arrested for Criticising Tamil Nadu CM, Officials' Inability to Stop Family's Suicide

Popular freelance cartoonist G Bala was arrested on Sunday for criticising the Tamil Nadu government and chief minister EK Palanisami for being unable to prevent a family from committing suicide in Tirunelveli.The cartoon shows a child burning on the ground while the Tirunelveli police commissioner, the collector and the Chief Minister gather around but do nothing to save the child and instead cover their modesty with bundles of cash.Posted by Bala on his social media pages on October 24, the cartoon had gone viral and has been shared close to 40,000 times since then. Bala’s cartoons generally revolve around politics. He has over 65,000 followers on Facebook alone.The cartoon has been shared over 40,000 times on social media websites. (Photo: Facebook)The police action was taken after the district collector took notice of the cartoon and reported the matter to the chief secretary as well as the DGP of Tamil Nadu Police.He has been booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Section 501 of the Indian Penal Code (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).Soon after his arrest, a twitter hashtag #standwithCartoonistBala began trending.Esakimuthu, a labourer, had set himself and his family ablaze at the Tirunelveli Collectorate premises on October 23 after being constantly harassed by a loan shark despite paying more money than he had borrowed. He had submitted six petitions to the collectorate, but the authorities and the police failed to take action.