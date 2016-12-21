Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary was Handpicked By Jayalalithaa

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, whose residence has been raided by Income Tax officials on Wednesday, was handpicked for the top job by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in June 2016.

Rao is considered close to chief minister O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan who is set to take over as general secretary of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The raids are considered an embarrassment for both of them; DMK leader M K Stalin has already called it a “disgrace” to the state.



Also Read: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Raided by I-T Sleuths, Stalin Calls it a 'Disgrace'

The raids happened just two days after Panneerselvam visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Sources in the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate said the raids were in connection with the I-T raids against businessmen Sekar Reddy and Sreenivasa Reddy in Chennai.

Though Rao is top bureaucrat of the state, he wasn't running the show when Jayalalithaa was in hospital as Sheela Balakrishnan the special advisor to the CM was in charge then. He was back at the helm following the death of Jayalalithaa