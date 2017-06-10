Tamil Nadu Farmers Call Off Stir, Give CM Palaniswami 2 Months to Meet Demands

Chennai: A group of farmers, who resumed their protest after ending their over a month-long stir in New Delhi pressing for various demands, called off the protest on Saturday following assurance from Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

The farmers have given the government two months to meet their demands — drought relief package, farm loan waiver and higher minimum support price.

The farmers, led by the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association chief P Ayyakannu had staged a protest for 40 days at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi pressing for various demands, including comprehensive drought relief.

They withdrew the agitation on April 23 after Chief Minister K Palaniswami met them in New Delhi and promised to fulfil their demands.

However, they resumed an indefinite protest on Thursday alleging Palaniswami had failed to keep his promise given to them.

Ayyakannu on Saturday met Palaniswami and had a brief interaction with him.

After the meeting, Ayyakannu said it was decided to temporarily call off the stir following assurance from the chief minister that the state government would take necessary steps to solve their grievances.

"We have decided to withdraw the protest temporarily as he (Palaniswami) has assured us of looking into our demands. If our demands are not met in two months, we will resume our protests," Ayyakannu told reporters.

The farmers have been demanding loan waiver, drought-relief package of Rs 40,000 crore and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board among others.

