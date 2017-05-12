Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Results 2017 Declared at tnresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of High School Certificate Examination (HSC) or class 12 of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) declared on Friday at 10am. The exams were conducted from 2 March to 31 March, 2017.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March.

The TN HSC Class 12 results are available on official website tnresults.nic.in

Steps to check the TN HSC Class 12 Results 2017:

- Log on to official website tnresults.nic.in

- Click on the link flashing Plus Two results 2017

- Enter your roll number and security code

- Click to submit

- Download the TN HSC Class 12 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The result are also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net

For the academic year, 2015-2016, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the HSC exams 2016. The overall pass percentage was 90.6% with the pass percentage of boys being 87.05% and that of girls was 93.04%.

The Directorate of Government Examinations which is the parent body of TNBSE is responsible for conducting these exams.