DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Results 2017 to be Declared at tnresults.nic.in
Picture for Representation.
New Delhi: The result of High School Certificate Examination (HSC) or class 12 of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will be declared on Friday at 10am. The exams were conducted from 2 March to 31 March, 2017.
More than 8 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March.
The TN HSC Class 12 results will be available on official website tnresults.nic.in
Steps to check the TN HSC Class 12 Results 2017:
- Log on to official website tnresults.nic.in
- Click on the link flashing Plus Two results 2017
- Enter your roll number and security code
- Click to submit
- Download the TN HSC Class 12 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference
The result are also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net
For the academic year, 2015-2016, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the HSC exams 2016. The overall pass percentage was 90.6% with the pass percentage of boys being 87.05% and that of girls was 93.04%.
The Directorate of Government Examinations which is the parent body of TNBSE is responsible for conducting these exams.
- Tamil Nadu Board class 12 resulst
- Tamil Nadu class 12 results 2017
- Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Examination Results
- Tamil Nadu HSC Results
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: MI vs KXIP - Star of the Match - Wriddhiman Saha
- Justin Bieber Snapped At Mumbai Airport Right After His Maiden India Concert
- This Photo of Justin Bieber As a Marathi Royal is Breaking The Internet
- Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Officially Divorced
- IPL 2017: MI vs KXIP - Turning Point - Mohit Sharma's Last Over