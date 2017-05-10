DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Results 2017 to be Declared on May 12 at Tnresults.nic.in
Picture for Representation.
Tamil Nadu School Education Department will declared the HSC Class 12 (also known as Plus two) results on May 12 at 10 AM.
The results will be announced by Tamil Nadu School Education Department. The results will be announced on the official website, says official.
TNBSE (Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education) conducted HSC examination for all streams like Science, Commerce and Arts in the month of March 2017. All the candidates are notified that TN Board will declare Tamilnadu HSC Results 2017 for all streams in the month of May 2017 on the official website that is tnresults.nic.in.
Students are advised to be ready with their Roll Number/Roll Code to access their results as soon as it will be announced.
How to check the results
Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in
Click on the results link
Enter your exam registration details
See your results after submitting it
Your results will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out and save for future reference.
