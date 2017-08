Tamil Nadu NEET 2017 First Allotment List Expected Soon on tnhealth.org; Medical Counseling to be Completed by September 4

The Tamil Nadu NEET admission portal is expected to soon release the First Allotment List for State Quota Seats for Tamil Nadu NEET 2017 admissions at the official website of Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department - tnhealth.org After many attempts by the Tamil Nadu Government to get a One-year delayed implementation of NEET in the state, the Supreme Court finally slashed all hopes and ordered NEET 2017 based admissions from this year itself.The development came after the Centre government told the Supreme Court that it will not pass any Ordinance submitted by Tamil Nadu government for the same.The Apex Court has asked the state government of Tamil Nadu to close medical counseling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the state before September 4th 2017. The candidates who had registered with the Tamil NEET admission portal can check their seat status once the allotment results are released by following the below instructions:Step 1: Visit the official website - www.tnhealth.org Step 2: Click on the link “NEET Counseling - Allotment Results”Step 3: Enter the login details in the required fieldsStep 4: Download the Allotment Result and take a Print Out for further referenceAccording to the Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government is to start the counseling process of admissions for MBBS and BDS seats in the state based on the NEET merit list. The process is to be completed by 4th September 2017. The Medical counseling will begin on Thursday, 24th August 2017, tomorrow.The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG is an entrance examination conducted in India, for students who wish to pursue any graduate medical course viz MBBS/ dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD/MS) in government or private medical colleges in India.NEET-UG (Undergraduate), for MBBS and BDS courses are conducted by the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE). NEET-UG replaced the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) and all individual MBBS exams conducted by states or college managements in 2013.However, many colleges and institutes had taken a stay order and conducted private examinations for admission to their MBBS and BDS courses.