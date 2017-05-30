Tamil Nadu Raises Quota For Differently-abled Persons to 4% From 3%

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday increased the reservation for differently-abled persons to four percent from the existing three percent.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami has issued orders that four percent reservation would be applicable for differently-abled persons as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

"I have issued orders that from the existing three percent reservation (currently being implemented) will be increased to four per cent (hereafter)", he said in an official release.

While four percent will be applicable for differently-abled persons, he said one percent will be for persons with disabilities like visual or hearing impairement or those suffering from autism or mental illness.

The reservation for differently-abled persons would be applicable for jobs in public sector undertakings, local administration, educational institutions and agencies that receive government funding, the release added.