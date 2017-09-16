Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2017 September/October Exams Released at dge.tn.gov.in; Exams Begin From September 25
The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary exams are scheduled for the month of September/October 2017 starting on September 25th 2017 till October 6th 2017.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2017 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu on its official website - dge.tn.gov.in/. The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary exams are scheduled for the month of September/October 2017 starting on September 25th 2017 till October 6th 2017. Candidates who have applied for the
SSLC Supplementary exams can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket:
How to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in/.
Step 2: Click on SSLC September/October 2017 Exam - Hall Ticket Download
Step 3: Login using your Application Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Download the Hall Ticket
Step 5: Take a Print Out
Candidates are required to carry the Hall Ticket at the time of examination along with a government authorized photo id proof in original and one copy that needs to be handed over to the examination authority. The details of examination centre and time of exam will be mentioned on the Hall Ticket itself. Candidates will be given 10 minutes (9.15 AM - 9.25 AM) for reading the question paper, 5 minutes (9:25 AM – 9:30 AM) for verification of particulars and 150 minutes (9:30 AM to 12 Noon) will be allowed to attempt the supplementary exam.
As per the official notification, here’s the schedule of the Supplementary Exams
1. Tamil Paper I - September 25th
2. Tamil Paper II - September 26th
3. English Paper I - September 27th
4. English Paper II - September 28th
5. Maths - October 3rd
6. Science - October 4th
7. Social Science - October 5th
8. Optional Language - October 6th
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducts Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Public Examination three times every year viz in March/April, Instant Special Supplementary Examinations in June/July and Supplementary Examinations in September/October.
The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education offers the following streams in the state for Secondary (Class 10) Level:
1. SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate)
2. OSLC (Oriental School Leaving Certificate)
3. Anglo-Indian
4. Matriculation
