Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 Declared. Check Your Grades on intradote.tn.nic.in

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) declared the TNDTE Diploma result 2017 of semester exams on Monday.

The exam was held in April and May this year. The practical exams were conducted in the last week of March, while theory exams were conducted from April 4, 2017.

The result is available on the e-Governance portal for technical institutes in the state intradote.tn.nic.in.

Steps to check the TNDTE Diploma result 2017:



- Log on to the official website of tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.in

- Click on 'Polytechnic Colleges'

- Enter your registration number and other details in the fields provided

- Click on View Exam Results

- Download the TNDTE Diploma result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The TNDTE Diploma result 2017 were supposed to be declared on May 31 but then was postponed to June 5.