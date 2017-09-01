Tamil Nadu TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Hall Ticket 2017 Released at trb.tn.nic.in
TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Hall Ticket 2017 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board on its official website - trb.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board had earlier invited applications for 1058 vacancies in Government Colleges for the post of Lecturer in Engineering and Non-Engineering streams.
The TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Exam is scheduled for 16th September 2017 at various exam centres in the state of Tamil Nadu and candidates who had applied for the same can download their Hall Tickets by following the instructions below:
How to Download TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Hall Ticket 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://trb.tn.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the following url: Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Govt.Polytechnic Colleges 2017 - 18 - Please click here to Download the Hall-Ticket
Step 3: Click on Click here to download the Hall-Ticket
Step 4: It will take you to another page, where you need to click on “Download Hall Ticket”
Step 5: Enter your Application Number, Password, Security Key and click on Login
Step 6: Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://trbonlineexams.in/polytechnic/login.aspx
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board had floated the advertisement for recruitment of Lecturers in Government Colleges on 28th July 2017 and the original exam date was scheduled for 13th August 2017, however the exam date was later postponed to 16th September 2017.
Upon downloading the Hall Ticket, the candidates must cross check the Exam Centre details, Exam Time, Application Number, Signature and Photograph. In case the candidate’s photograph is missing from the admit card, he/she must download the form below, affix a passport size photograph and get it attested from a gazetted officer.
http://trb.tn.nic.in/POL2017/31082017/Annexure8.pdf
