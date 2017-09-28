Tarun Tejpal Charged With Raping Colleague, Trial Begins from Nov 21

A Goa court on Thursday framed charges against journalist Tarun Tejpal who is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a former woman colleague in 2013.Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, was charged with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint.The former journalist pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial in the case will begin from November 21.On Tuesday, Tejpal moved the Bombay High Court after the court in Goa refused to drop the charges. The HC also refused to stay the framing of the charges against the journalist.The HC said if the district court frames charges against Tejpal, the recording of evidence, which marks the beginning of the trial, should be deferred.Tejpal had sought a stay on framing of charges against him till the time the HC has decided his plea on dropping the charges. He has contended there was a lack of evidence against him in the case.The court had barred the media from covering the proceedings.Tejpal is accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa during an event in 2013, triggering a massive public outrage. ​