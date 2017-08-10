Tata Motors and Skoda Ends Talks For Partnership

In a recent development, Tata Motors has announced to cease the talks for future possibilities of partnership with Skoda Auto. The Indian company and the Czech manufacturer have performed a joint technical feasibility and commercial evaluation of a potential collaboration. But now, both the companies have jointly concluded that the envisioned areas of the partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed based on intense and constructive discussions.Nevertheless, the two companies have decided to keep in touch for future areas of collaborations. On the other hand, Tata Motors will continue to pursue its standalone product strategy to bring exciting and world-class products to its customers.Commenting on this development, Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Motors, said, “We have evaluated the technical feasibility and degree of synergies for the envisioned partnership. We have concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties are below the threshold levels. However, we remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the Volkswagen group, given the relationship of mutual respect that we witnessed during the phase of our cooperation discussions."Tata Motors is currently on a launch spree with a new range of products under IMPACT philosophy and has launched the Tiago hatchback, Tigor sedan and Hexa SUV in the market. They are now ready with a new compact SUV –Nexon.Skoda Auto on the other hand, has recently launched the new Octavia and is in the process to launch the Kodiaq SUV, Octavia RS and Rapid Monte Carlo, all of which products were recently previewed in India.