Tax Exemptions Under Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) Will Give You Serious Travel Goals

In an attempt to promote domestic tourism, the Government of India has enables various tax exemption to salaried employees (not self employed) pertaining to leave travel allowance (LTA) that they receive from their employer.This tax exemption can either be claimed when while continuing your present employment go on a leave to any place within India, or when you travel to any place within India once you have retired from or left your present employment i.e. you leave one job, travel to any place within India and take up a job there. Thus, this implies that benefit/exemption can be claimed from your present as well as previous employer.However, certain conditions need to be fulfilled in order to avail these tax benefits.The tax exemption only applies when you are on leave and not an official trip and you also need to make sure that the days for which you're claiming LTA are the ones when you've been on leave. LTA can be claimed when you travel alone. It can also be claimed when you’re travelling with your family (spouse; only 2 children; parents, brothers & sisters wholly or primarily dependent on you) but can’t be claimed with respect to your family, spouse or child when you are not travelling with them.The Exemption on LTA can be claimed twice in the period predefined by law which is of 4 calendar years clubbed together and forming a block eg. The period of the current block began on 1st January 2014 and will end on 31st December, 2017. The next block will begin from 1st January 2018 and go on till 31st December 2021.You can claim the LTA exemption twice in the block of four calendar years. This block is not calculated with reference to commencement of your employment but is predefined by the law. The current block has begun from 2014 to 2017, the next block will be from 2018 to 2021, and so on.In case you're unable to fully utilize your LTA exemption for a certain block, then that 1 journey or 2 journey w.r.t. which you can claim LTA for, can be carried forward to the next block of 4 years but such carry forward can only be availed during the 1st year of the next block of 4 years.The amount that can be claimed as exempt is only the expenditure incurred by you in transportation while travelling from your location to the place you are travelling to in India not staying or hotel or local conveyance or sight-seeing expenses. However, the transportation expenses also have a maximum limit beyond which the exemption can’t be claimed. The limit depends on the mode of transport that you use to travel.On air and train travel, the maximum limit on the travelling expenditure is the amount equivalent to the economy fare charged by the carrier via the shortest route to your chosen destination. In case the destination you are travelling to is not connected by air or railways then the maximum exemption claimed is the amount charged by a recognized public transport operator for a 1st class or deluxe class fare.