TCS Lucknow to Stay for Two More Years Before Noida Shift

Sigh of relief for the families of more than 2200 employees of TCS Lucknow after the software major decided to put a hold on the idea of shifting its base to Noida.The decision was taken after Tata Consultancy Services team, led by TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.The team that also includes COO NG Subramaniam, vice-president Alok Kumar, and senior general manager SK Nayar made a presentation before the CM about company’s proposals.As an outcome of the meeting, it was decided that TCS Lucknow office will be operational till the time TCS Noida center is expanded further, which will take almost two years."The team made a presentation about its operations in Noida and Varanasi and assured the chief minister of not shifting Lucknow operations for now," said Sanjiv Saran, principal secretary, information technology."TCS has about 15,000 staff in Noida. It proposes to consolidate operations in next two to three years to take the total staff strength from 25,000 to 40,000 in Noida. An option will be given to Lucknow TCS staff to shift to Noida once the company consolidates its operations there in next two to three years," said Saran.The state government has offered a land near Lucknow airport to the company for continuing its operations in future.