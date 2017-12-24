Teach Pak a Lesson: Father of Soldier Killed in J&K cross-border firing
Pargat Singh was one of the four soldiers killed in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Image for representation only.
Chandigarh: A day after Pakistani troops killed Sepoy Pargat Singh, his father today exhorted the Centre to avenge the killing of his son and other Indian soldiers.
"Our government must give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Why is our government not taking any action? They must teach them a lesson," Pargat's father Rattan Singh said.
Pargat Singh's mother Sukhwinder Kaur was distraught, so was his widow Ramanpreet Kaur.
"He telephoned me yesterday but disconnected the call abruptly.. later on, this news (about his killing) came," an inconsolable Ramanpreet Kaur said.
Rattan Singh said his son wanted to join the Army from an early age.
"Our entire family is proud of his sacrifice," he said.
The soldier leaves behind a five-year-old son, whose photograph in Army-like fatigue adorns one of the room of the house where the family lives in Ramba village in Haryana's Karnal district.
